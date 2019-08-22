GDOT posts detour to get around collapsed bridge in Gadsden County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation posted a detour map so drivers can avoid the collapsed bridge on Hutchinson Ferry Road in Gadsden County, Florida.

Although the bridge was in Florida, GDOT said it was close enough to Southwest Georgia it had to post a detour message at SR 97 and Hutchinson Ferry Road in Decatur County.

For the detour, drivers will turn right just before the broken bridge onto Lewis Lane, then take a left on Mount Pleasant Road. Next, drivers will get on U.S. 90 for a short time then take a quick left on CR 483. Finally, drivers will turn left onto CR 379A, which eventually takes them to the other side of the bridge on Hutchinson Ferry Road.

