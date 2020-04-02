GHSA announces cancellation of remainder of athletic season

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 2, 2020

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Director of the Georgia High School Association Robin Hines has announced that the GHSA is canceling all sports for the remainder of the year.

GHSA cites Governor Brian Kemp's announcement that Georgia's public schools will be instructing online for the remainder of the year that was made on Wednesday.

Hines says there are currently no plans to grant an additional year of eligibility to students and adds that there will be no GHSA activities or practices allowed until further notice.

Originally, GHSA had announced a suspension of contests and practices until at least April 24.

For more on the GHSA's statement, click here.

The Florida High School Athletic Association has announced they have put plans in place to finish out their spring season as late as the end of June.