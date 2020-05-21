GHSA announces conditioning can start June 8

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
May 21, 2020
ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- On Thursday, the Georgia High School Association board of trustees voted for all school facilities to open on June 8.
Initially, many thought the date would be June 1, but that day was pushed back out of caution.
The opening came with list of 17 recommendations and or restrictions, which include:
The board did not vote on whether fall sports would occur.
The full minutes of Thursday's meeting can be found attached to this story. Desktop users can see it to the right of the page, while mobile readers can see it at the bottom of this story.