GHSA announces conditioning can start June 8

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- On Thursday, the Georgia High School Association board of trustees voted for all school facilities to open on June 8.

Initially, many thought the date would be June 1, but that day was pushed back out of caution.

The opening came with list of 17 recommendations and or restrictions, which include:

  • Workouts are voluntary and can only be conditioning.
  • No use balls or sport specific equipment
  • Member schools should prepare an infectious disease prevention plan prior to staff returning
  • GHSA recommendation that staff and athletes are screened prior to each work out
  • Only groups of 20; this includes coaches, can meet per sport.
  • No use of locker rooms or showers
  • Students should have their own water bottle. No use of water fountains or water cows allowed
  • Masks are encouraged for the weight room
  • No competition is allowed between schools
  • No visitors are allowed at conditioning sessions

    The board did not vote on whether fall sports would occur.

    The full minutes of Thursday's meeting can be found attached to this story. Desktop users can see it to the right of the page, while mobile readers can see it at the bottom of this story.

