GHSA announces conditioning can start June 8

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 21, 2020

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- On Thursday, the Georgia High School Association board of trustees voted for all school facilities to open on June 8.

Initially, many thought the date would be June 1, but that day was pushed back out of caution.

The opening came with list of 17 recommendations and or restrictions, which include:

Workouts are voluntary and can only be conditioning.



No use balls or sport specific equipment



Member schools should prepare an infectious disease prevention plan prior to staff returning



GHSA recommendation that staff and athletes are screened prior to each work out



Only groups of 20; this includes coaches, can meet per sport.



No use of locker rooms or showers



Students should have their own water bottle. No use of water fountains or water cows allowed



Masks are encouraged for the weight room



No competition is allowed between schools

