GHSA announces football schedules for 2020

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
April 28, 2020

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- On Tuesday, the Georgia High School Association announced football schedules for all of their member schools.

Schedule highlights include new Valdosta head coach, Rush Propst, taking on his former team in Colquitt County on September 11, at CCHS; the Winnersville Classic, set this year for September 25; a trip to Atlanta to open the year for Lowndes as part of the Corky-Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium; as well as a host of matchups from Big Bend area schools in cross-border showdowns.

Below is a list of several of our local schedules.

Colquitt County
8/21 - at Marietta
8/28 - Westlake
9/4 - Cedar Grove
9/11 - Valdosta
9/18 - Heritage (Conyers)
9/25 - at Northside Warner Robins
10/9 - Alcovy
10/16 - Camden County
10/23 - Lowndes
10/30 - at Tift County

Lowndes
8/22 - Hoover High School (Alabama) (Corky Kell Classic @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
8/28 - Griffin
9/4 - Oakleaf High School (Jacksonville, Fl)
9/11 - Lee County
9/18 - New Hampstead
9/25 - at Valdosta
10/2 - Alcovy
10/16 - Tift County
10/23 - at Colquitt County
10/30 - at Camden County

Valdosta
8/21 - Warner Robins (at Mercer University)
8/28 - at Tift County
9/4 - Columbia-Lake City (Fl)
9/11 - at Colquitt County
9/18 - Thomas County Central
9/25 - Lowndes
10/2 - Westside (Fl)
10/16 - Northside Warner Robins
10/23 - at Houston County
10/30 - at Lee County

Bainbridge
8/21 - North Miami Beach (Fl)
8/28 - Dothan (Al)
9/4 - Gadsden County (Fl)
9/11 - Thomasville
9/18 - at Ware County
10/2 - Cairo
10/9 - at Dougherty
10/23 - at Westover
10/30 - at Thomas County Central
11/6 - Monroe

Cairo
8/21 - Fitzgerald
8/28 - at Brooks County
9/4 - Thomasville
9/11 - Chiles (Fl)
9/18 - at Pelham
10/2 - at Bainbridge
10/9 - Monroe
10/23 - at Thomas County Central
10/30 - Dougherty
11/6 - Westover

Thomas County Central
8/21 - at Wakulla (Fl)
8/28 - at Thomasville
9/4 - Tift County
9/11 - Godby (Fl)
9/18 - at Valdosta
10-1 - at Monroe
10/9 - at Westover
10/23 - Cairo
10/30 - Bainbridge
11/6 - Dougherty

Thomasville
8/21 - at Brooks County
8/28 - Thomas County Central
9/4 - at Cairo
9/11 - at Bainbridge
9/18 - Godby (Fl)
10/2 - Early County
10/9 - at Worth County
10/16 - Cook
10/23 - Fitzgerald
10/30 - at Berrien

Brooks County
8/21 - Thomasville
8/28 - Cairo
9/11 - at Cook
9/18 - Mitchell County
9/25 - Irwin County
10/2 - at Atkinson County
10/9 - Lanier County
10/16 - at Charlton County
10/23 - Clinch County
10/30 - at Turner County

For a complete list of schedules from across the state, click here.

 