GHSA announces football schedules for 2020

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 28, 2020

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- On Tuesday, the Georgia High School Association announced football schedules for all of their member schools.

Schedule highlights include new Valdosta head coach, Rush Propst, taking on his former team in Colquitt County on September 11, at CCHS; the Winnersville Classic, set this year for September 25; a trip to Atlanta to open the year for Lowndes as part of the Corky-Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium; as well as a host of matchups from Big Bend area schools in cross-border showdowns.

Below is a list of several of our local schedules.

Colquitt County

8/21 - at Marietta

8/28 - Westlake

9/4 - Cedar Grove

9/11 - Valdosta

9/18 - Heritage (Conyers)

9/25 - at Northside Warner Robins

10/9 - Alcovy

10/16 - Camden County

10/23 - Lowndes

10/30 - at Tift County

Lowndes

8/22 - Hoover High School (Alabama) (Corky Kell Classic @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

8/28 - Griffin

9/4 - Oakleaf High School (Jacksonville, Fl)

9/11 - Lee County

9/18 - New Hampstead

9/25 - at Valdosta

10/2 - Alcovy

10/16 - Tift County

10/23 - at Colquitt County

10/30 - at Camden County

Valdosta

8/21 - Warner Robins (at Mercer University)

8/28 - at Tift County

9/4 - Columbia-Lake City (Fl)

9/11 - at Colquitt County

9/18 - Thomas County Central

9/25 - Lowndes

10/2 - Westside (Fl)

10/16 - Northside Warner Robins

10/23 - at Houston County

10/30 - at Lee County

Bainbridge

8/21 - North Miami Beach (Fl)

8/28 - Dothan (Al)

9/4 - Gadsden County (Fl)

9/11 - Thomasville

9/18 - at Ware County

10/2 - Cairo

10/9 - at Dougherty

10/23 - at Westover

10/30 - at Thomas County Central

11/6 - Monroe

Cairo

8/21 - Fitzgerald

8/28 - at Brooks County

9/4 - Thomasville

9/11 - Chiles (Fl)

9/18 - at Pelham

10/2 - at Bainbridge

10/9 - Monroe

10/23 - at Thomas County Central

10/30 - Dougherty

11/6 - Westover

Thomas County Central

8/21 - at Wakulla (Fl)

8/28 - at Thomasville

9/4 - Tift County

9/11 - Godby (Fl)

9/18 - at Valdosta

10-1 - at Monroe

10/9 - at Westover

10/23 - Cairo

10/30 - Bainbridge

11/6 - Dougherty

Thomasville

8/21 - at Brooks County

8/28 - Thomas County Central

9/4 - at Cairo

9/11 - at Bainbridge

9/18 - Godby (Fl)

10/2 - Early County

10/9 - at Worth County

10/16 - Cook

10/23 - Fitzgerald

10/30 - at Berrien

Brooks County

8/21 - Thomasville

8/28 - Cairo

9/11 - at Cook

9/18 - Mitchell County

9/25 - Irwin County

10/2 - at Atkinson County

10/9 - Lanier County

10/16 - at Charlton County

10/23 - Clinch County

10/30 - at Turner County

For a complete list of schedules from across the state, click here.

