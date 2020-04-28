GHSA announces football schedules for 2020

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
April 28, 2020
ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- On Tuesday, the Georgia High School Association announced football schedules for all of their member schools.
2020-21 Football Schedules are here! https://t.co/jxQJnfsUeA pic.twitter.com/UwbA4qWt3u— GHSA (@OfficialGHSA) April 28, 2020
Schedule highlights include new Valdosta head coach, Rush Propst, taking on his former team in Colquitt County on September 11, at CCHS; the Winnersville Classic, set this year for September 25; a trip to Atlanta to open the year for Lowndes as part of the Corky-Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium; as well as a host of matchups from Big Bend area schools in cross-border showdowns.
Below is a list of several of our local schedules.
Colquitt County
8/21 - at Marietta
8/28 - Westlake
9/4 - Cedar Grove
9/11 - Valdosta
9/18 - Heritage (Conyers)
9/25 - at Northside Warner Robins
10/9 - Alcovy
10/16 - Camden County
10/23 - Lowndes
10/30 - at Tift County
Lowndes
8/22 - Hoover High School (Alabama) (Corky Kell Classic @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
8/28 - Griffin
9/4 - Oakleaf High School (Jacksonville, Fl)
9/11 - Lee County
9/18 - New Hampstead
9/25 - at Valdosta
10/2 - Alcovy
10/16 - Tift County
10/23 - at Colquitt County
10/30 - at Camden County
Valdosta
8/21 - Warner Robins (at Mercer University)
8/28 - at Tift County
9/4 - Columbia-Lake City (Fl)
9/11 - at Colquitt County
9/18 - Thomas County Central
9/25 - Lowndes
10/2 - Westside (Fl)
10/16 - Northside Warner Robins
10/23 - at Houston County
10/30 - at Lee County
Bainbridge
8/21 - North Miami Beach (Fl)
8/28 - Dothan (Al)
9/4 - Gadsden County (Fl)
9/11 - Thomasville
9/18 - at Ware County
10/2 - Cairo
10/9 - at Dougherty
10/23 - at Westover
10/30 - at Thomas County Central
11/6 - Monroe
Cairo
8/21 - Fitzgerald
8/28 - at Brooks County
9/4 - Thomasville
9/11 - Chiles (Fl)
9/18 - at Pelham
10/2 - at Bainbridge
10/9 - Monroe
10/23 - at Thomas County Central
10/30 - Dougherty
11/6 - Westover
Thomas County Central
8/21 - at Wakulla (Fl)
8/28 - at Thomasville
9/4 - Tift County
9/11 - Godby (Fl)
9/18 - at Valdosta
10-1 - at Monroe
10/9 - at Westover
10/23 - Cairo
10/30 - Bainbridge
11/6 - Dougherty
Thomasville
8/21 - at Brooks County
8/28 - Thomas County Central
9/4 - at Cairo
9/11 - at Bainbridge
9/18 - Godby (Fl)
10/2 - Early County
10/9 - at Worth County
10/16 - Cook
10/23 - Fitzgerald
10/30 - at Berrien
Brooks County
8/21 - Thomasville
8/28 - Cairo
9/11 - at Cook
9/18 - Mitchell County
9/25 - Irwin County
10/2 - at Atkinson County
10/9 - Lanier County
10/16 - at Charlton County
10/23 - Clinch County
10/30 - at Turner County
For a complete list of schedules from across the state, click here.