GHSA announces reclassification ahead for 2020-2022

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
November 5, 2019
ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Georgia High School Association has announced reclassification alignments for the 2020-2022 years for high school athletics across the state of Georgia.
Reclassification Alignments for 2020-22 School Years. https://t.co/hL8MwRvxxu pic.twitter.com/Lja1LLmpFR— GHSA (@OfficialGHSA) November 5, 2019
In the new classifications, Thomas County Central and Bainbridge are moving down to 4A from 5A while Brooks County are moving from 2A down to 1A.
