GHSA announces reclassification ahead for 2020-2022

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 5, 2019

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Georgia High School Association has announced reclassification alignments for the 2020-2022 years for high school athletics across the state of Georgia.

In the new classifications, Thomas County Central and Bainbridge are moving down to 4A from 5A while Brooks County are moving from 2A down to 1A.

