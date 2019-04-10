Shootout caught on camera outside of Gainesville store

Gainesville Police have released surveillance video of a shootout that happened at the Rose Food Store on Northeast 16th Avenue on March 31st, 2019.

According to police, as one of the shooters was loitering in the parking lot, two other suspects arrived in a silver 4 door sedan. Both men got out of the vehicle, approached the male, and engaged in a verbal altercation. Within seconds, both parties began shooting at each other. No one was hit.

A car with 2 innocent bystanders was hit multiple times.

GPD is asking the public to help identify the suspects.