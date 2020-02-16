GRAPHIC: Robbery suspects hit employee with truck in Oregon

A tow yard employee is injured after two people tried to take a truck in the middle of the night.

Video shows suspects driving stolen truck and hitting the employee at a tow yard in Oregon. (Source: CNN/KPTV)

Police in Portland, Oregon, are looking for the 2016 Ford F-150 involved.

It probably has front-end damage from where the driver hit the employee, Josh Durrett.

Durrett walked up to unlock the gate and the truck rammed into the fence, sending him flying back.

On impact, Durrett broke his collarbone.

"I didn't feel anything so, yeah, hopped right back up and immediately went after the person in the car, and I was trying to hopefully get that window open and pull them out, but yeah that didn't work," Durrett said.

Durrett then passed out. He had a concussion and multiple bruises and gashes.

Police now need to find the man and woman who they say snuck in to pull the car out and rammed through the gates, severely injuring Durrett in the process.

The company says the truck had just been towed a few hours before.

It would have cost $339 to have it released.

Copyright 2020 KPTV via CNN. All rights reserved.