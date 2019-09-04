GSAR Task Force 2 in Valdosta on standby for Hurricane Dorian

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 4, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- From hurricane's Irma to Michael, the GSAR task force housed in Valdosta has assisted countless search and rescue missions.

Now, for another year, the Georgia Search and Rescue unit at VFD's station one is all geared up and ready to go.

"When you have a large storm like this, it's wind damage. Closer to the coast, you'll have surge damage," said John Herpin, with Task Force 2.

They're one of a few highly-trained teams that are federally and state funded for times of need, like hurricane season.

Task Force two says they're fully-packed in case the governor calls and deploys teams across the state to the coast.

"It's manpower and tools. It's also the training and knowledge that we bring," said Herpin.

With non-stop, specialized training and new rescue gear, around a 30-person team has been put on-call for Dorian.

"It's not just particularly one city, but an entire county or several counties and cities that are devastated or highly affected," explained Herpin.

They're prepared to rescue or deliver aid to any over-burdened community in need of resources.

If Dorian conditions change for the worse, they say their unit and team can be activated and on the road within three hours.