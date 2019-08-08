GSP: Moultrie high-speed chase ends in Thomas County

By: Jordan Barela | WALB News 10

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -- A high speed chase that began in Moultrie ended in Thomas County Thursday, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

GSP was called in to assist the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office when the chase got to Highway 319 and Mitchell Suber Road.

The suspect was going 100 mph from Moultrie to Thomasville, according to Capt. Steve Jones, Thomas County Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office got the call after the Colquitt Sheriff’s Office dispatch called for backup.

GSP took control of the chase just south of Coolidge, Jones said.

GSP stopped the car as it was attempting to turn right on Highway 19, according to Jones.

The suspect got out of the car and ran behind Walgreens and was later arrested.

GSP troopers said the man was sought for shoplifting.

The suspect has not been identified and charges are unknown.

Jones said the scene is still active.

No one was injured and no property was damaged except the suspect’s car.