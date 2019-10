By WTOC

October 21, 2019

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -- The Georgia Southern Athletics Department has confirmed freshman football player Jordan Wiggins has died.

Wiggins was from Tallahassee, Fla. He played Offensive Lineman and was majoring in Electrical Engineering.

The GSU Athletics Department released a statement saying, “Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends and classmates.”

At this time there is no word on how he died.