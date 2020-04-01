Ga. State Senator went to St. George Island despite coronavirus diagnosis

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 1, 2020

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — Georgia State Senator Bruce Thompson traveled to his vacation home on St. George Island after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

"We are not happy that a lawmaker is refusing to stay in Atlanta in quarantine, rather bringing it to our county to stay in his vacation home," the sheriff's office said in an email sent to WCTV.

Sen. Thompson announced he tested positive for coronavirus on March 22.

"While I am feeling much better, I plan to remain at home in self-quarantine for the immediate future," Thompson wrote in his announcement posted to Facebook.

At this point, it's unclear when exactly Thompson was on St. George Island. The sheriff's office says it will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon with more information.

Thompson is a Republican representing Georgia District 14 in the State Senate. He was first sworn in to the Georgia Senate on December 12, 2013.

This is a developing story.

