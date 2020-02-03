Gadsden Co. School District selects Teacher and Employee of the Year

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 3, 2020

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — Monday was a special school day as two people in Gadsden County were recognized for their hard work and commitment.

Gadsden County superintendent Roger Milton and administrators announced this year's district Teacher of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year.

One of the stops was at Greensboro Elementary School. This is the second year in a row that there's been a winner awarded there.

School officials walked to Sallie Murphy's classroom. When Milton asked for the third grade teacher, her students quickly gave her up.

"Where's Mrs. Murphy?" He asked.

"Right there!" The students clamored.

The group of officials announced in the surprise visit that Murphy won Gadsden County's Teacher of the Year Award.

"I'm shocked," Murphy said.

She has spent her whole seven-year teaching career at Greensboro Elementary School.

"I've always wanted to make a difference in kids' lives," she said. "Just to have a little part of that every day, it makes me want to get up and come to school and come to work with a smile on my face."

Murphy's mother, Patsy Willis, taught at the same school herself for 33 years.

She retired after a total of 35 years with the district.

Willis said she was proud to see her daughter following in her footsteps.

"I was skeptical at first, but I knew that I couldn't change her mind if she wanted to do it and needed to do it," she said. "I'm glad I couldn't."

Two of Murphy's students told WCTV she's worthy of the award.

"Mrs. Murphys is great and smart," third grader Ayaii Perryman said. "She teaches reading to us and she helps us understand what we're reading."

"She's amazing and smart," third grader Destiny Martinez said.

Over at Shanks Middle School, Eduardo Centeno won the School-Related Employee of the Year Award.

"It feels good just knowing that I can do some sort of good for the children and leave some sort of positive impact for them," Centeno said. "I feel like I've done my job when I do that."

Centeno is a paraprofessional at Shanks, working with English language learners. He has worked there for almost four years, and he also coaches soccer.

Both of the district winners will represent the county in the statewide competition.

