Gadsden Co. deputy hurt in DUI crash returns to Tallahassee home

January 30, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A Gadsden County deputy who was seriously injured when a drunk driver hit him in December 2019 has returned to his home in Tallahassee.

Friends, family and members of the law enforcement community welcomed deputy Edward Campbell when he made it home after he got treatment for his serious injuries over several weeks at a hospital in Jacksonville, the sheriff's office said.

Around 2 a.m. On December 9, 2019, Campbell was driving back to Tallahassee in his marked patrol car, when a 37-year-old man crashed his car into Campbell's at the intersection of Thomasville and Raymond Diehl roads.

The man, Harry Shoaff, ran a red light when he hit Campbell's cruiser. He was charged with a DUI with serious bodily injuries.

On Tuesday, the Florida Deputy Sheriff Association's "Lend a Hand" fund gave Gadsden County sheriff Morris A. Young a check to help pay for Campbell's recovery.

Campbell started working at GCSO in February 2019 and joined the SWAT team in September 2019. The sheriff's office says it is standard practice for deputies to drive patrol cars home, especially if they're a member of the SWAT team.

Campbell still has a long way to go for a full recovery, according to deputies.

