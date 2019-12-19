Gadsden Co. getting $2.5 million for Hurricane Michael recovery

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) – Gadsden County is getting a boost in its ongoing recovery from Hurricane Michael.

Thursday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis presented county leaders with nearly $2.5 million from a state fund set up to help small communities rebuild from the storm.

County officials say the money will help meet several needs, including repairs to a park and reimbursement for lost utility revenues in the city of Quincy.

Florida emergency management director Jared Moskowitz says the award is the first of its kind.

The Governor is also making similar stops to announce state recovery funding in Blountstown and Panama City Thursday.

