Gadsden Co. hosts veteran appreciation picnic

By: Lanetra Bennett I Eyewitness News

July 3, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- As the country prepares to celebrate the nation's freedom, Gadsden County is celebrating those who have fought and served for our freedoms.

Gadsden County held a veterans appreciation picnic Wednesday. It was held on the lawn of the County Courthouse.

Each veteran received a commemorative pin, and a free hot meal.

"Oh, I enjoyed it. It means I didn't have to cook." Said, Michael James, one of the veterans in attendance.

"I expected hamburgers and hot dogs, but fried chicken and rice is a special treat." Barbara Myers, another veteran, said.

Gadsden County hosts an annual Veterans Day celebration in November. However, officials say the need to show appreciation to those who served is year-round.

They thought around the 4th of July holiday is the perfect time to celebrate.

"They can socialize, see their friends. They can sit and eat together. You know what they say about breaking bread together, that's what we want to make sure happens in this county." Said, Gadsden County Commission Chair Brenda Holt.

Emergency services were also there to do free vital sigh and blood pressure checks, as well as offer CPR training. There were also activities and presentations from local organizations.

.

"It's very heartwarming to meet and talk with other veterans. The gentleman sitting across from me, we talked about our experiences in the Navy. So, it's been good." Myers said.

James said, "They need something like this to help pull them together. Not just the military, but the military and the civilians as well. Once they start pulling back together, they can get this community back to where this community really needs to be."

This is the first time Gadsden County has held this event. County officials say it will not be the last.