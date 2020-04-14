Gadsden County sets up COVID-19 call center

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) – Gadsden County officials have set up a local call center to answer questions about the coronavirus.

The center will be staffed by workers from the county’s health department, the county board and the sheriff’s office.

“One thing that we all realize in our response efforts is that it takes coordination and collaboration on the local level. Several of our community partners have furloughed employees who are now able to return to the workforce and help us better serve the present needs in our community,” said FDOH-Gadsden Health Officer Dr. Adrian Cooksey.

County leaders say call center staff will be available to answer questions and provide accurate information regarding COVID-19, including up to date case data for the county, details on the county’s response and connections to the resources available.

The center will operate Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and can be reached at (850) 743-6070.

