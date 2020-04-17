Gadsden County Board of Commissioners ordering residents to wear cloth masks in public

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News
April 17, 2020
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Following an emergency commissioners meeting on Friday morning, officials in Gadsden County have mandated the wearing of masks in public to help curb the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.
After the meeting, Gadsden County Sgt. Angie Hightower took to Facebook to clarify the new mandate.
Sgt. Hightower says masks are to be worn under the following circumstances:
Hightower says there'll be a $500 fine or up to a 2nd degree misdemeanor or jail time if people are not following the ordinance.
Gadsden County Commissioners also extended a closure of vacation rentals. Sgt. Hightower reminded the curfew in Gadsden County remains in effect from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Friday's emergency meeting by the GCBCC can be seen below.