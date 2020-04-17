Gadsden County Board of Commissioners ordering residents to wear cloth masks in public

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 17, 2020

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Following an emergency commissioners meeting on Friday morning, officials in Gadsden County have mandated the wearing of masks in public to help curb the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

After the meeting, Gadsden County Sgt. Angie Hightower took to Facebook to clarify the new mandate.

Sgt. Hightower says masks are to be worn under the following circumstances:

When in public and closer than six feet to others



People working in essential stores

