Gadsden County COVID-19 drive-thru testing temporarily relocated

May 20, 2020

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Health says due to inclement weather, the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Quincy will temporarily move its operations for Wednesday to the FDOH building in Gadsden County.

The original testing location was at the Capital Regional Medical Center's Gadsden Memorial Campus.

The health department is located behind Capital Regional Medical Center at 278 LaSalle Leffall Drive in Quincy. It will be open Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Because of the relocation, the site will only test people who have already made appointments for Wednesday, May 20.

Others who wish to be tested can schedule an appointment for a another day by calling 850-329-0685.

The health department says the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office will help with traffic flow onsite and give guidance for those being tested.

For the latest information on coronavirus in Florida, head to the FDOH website.

