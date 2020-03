By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 13, 2020

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Gadsden County Board of County Commission and the City of Quincy have passed an emergency resolution to ban any gatherings of 250 or more people in public spaces due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials say Gadsden County's resolution is for 30 days, while Quincy's is for seven days.

For more information, visit the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.