Gadsden County Deputies arrest man for sexually battering girl

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News
August 28, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a man accused of sexually battering a juvenile girl.

Deputies say 46-year-old Richard Joel Hamilton of Chattahoochee has been taken into custody on charges of sexual battery, lewd and lascivious behavior and obscene communication to lure a child.

GCSO says a throughout investigation was conducted and warrants were issued for Hamilton's arrest.

Authorities say he is being held in the Gadsden County Jail.

 
