Gadsden County Deputies search for missing elderly man

By WCTV Eyewitness News

October 29, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Gadsden County Sheriffs Office is asking for your help in locating 81-year-old Leroy Banks.

Deputies say Leroy left his home in the St. Hebron Community at around 3:00 Monday afternoon. Family and friends have not heard from him since.

Right now, nothing is known about what he was wearing, or what direction he was traveling, but deputies say he has gray hair, a slender build and brown eyes. Authorities also say Leroy suffers from dementia.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call GCSO at 850-627-9233.