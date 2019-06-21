Gadsden County Deputy arrested for allegedly facilitating drug trafficking

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Gadsden County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging that he facilitated drug trafficking.

According to the criminal complaint, 52-year-old Joseph Barnes Jr. actively aided individuals who distributed drugs in the Gadsden County area by alerting them that federal law enforcement was watching them.

The U.S. Department of Justice says that, in addition, Barnes is alleged to have physically examined drug transport vehicles to determine if law enforcement had attached GPS tracking devices to vehicles that were to be used for drug transportation.

Officials say he's also accused of using his Gadsden County K-9 to determine whether a law enforcement K-9 could detect the presence of drugs in cars equipped with a hidden compartment meant for the transportation of narcotics.

Authorities say Barnes allegedly used his cell phone to facilitate meetings with individuals to accomplish these tasks.

Officials say the criminal complaint and arrest stemmed from an extensive investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, a joint federal, state and local cooperative which targeted drug trafficking organization.

According to DOJ, Barnes was released on court-ordered conditions that included surrendering is two service weapons and his K-9.

In a statement to WCTV, Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young said, Any Sheriff's Office employee who violates the law will be held accountable both criminally and internally. The questionable and poor judgment of one officer is not a reflection of the agency in its entirety."

To view the full criminal complaint, as well as affidavit on this case, see the documents attached to this article.