By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 15, 2020

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Gadsden County Public Works says they have one confirmed case of coronavirus.

GCPW says the employee contracted the virus from their spouse.

Officials say a result of the positive test, all 52 public works employees have been tested and will continue to take all necessary safety precautions.