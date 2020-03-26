Gadsden County SWAT members find missing boy safe

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office says its SWAT members were able to find a missing boy and return him to his parents safe and sound.

The incident happened on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, the boy wandered away from home to go play at a neighbor's house, causing quite a stir with his parents.

Before the boy left, he asked for a picture with the SWAT members, bringing a big smile to his face.

"Even in the midst of everything that is going on around us, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office; Quick Response Force (QRF) SWAT members still find ways to exhibit compassion," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

