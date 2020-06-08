Gadsden County Schools begins providing summer meals

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News
June 8, 2020

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Gadsden County School system is continuing to meet needs in the community.

On Monday, the school district will begin providing meals to it's students, and anyone under the age of 18, through July 31.

School officials say they plan to distribute well over 2,000 meals per day.

Meals will include breakfast and lunch items, and will be distributed through various school and community locations.

Distribution sites include:

  • Havana Magnet
  • West Gadsden Middle
  • George Munroe Elementary
  • Gadsden County High
  • Carter Parramore Academy
  • James A. Shanks Middle
  • Chattahoochee Elementary
  • Triple Oaks
  • Crossroad Academy
  • Flint Garden Apartment
  • Lamp Temple Working in the Earth Ministries
  • St. James MBC
  • St. Thomas Catholic
  • Church of Redeemed Believers
  • Old Jerusalem MBC
  • Tann Insurance Group
  • Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ (Scott Town)
  • St. Hebron MBC
  • St. Mark MBC
  • The Patio Park
  • Ferolito Recreation Center
  • Campbell-Kelly Park
  • Hillside Park
  • Midway Summer Camp

    Sites will be open from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and will be open Monday thru Thursday.

