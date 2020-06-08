Gadsden County Schools begins providing summer meals

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Gadsden County School system is continuing to meet needs in the community.
On Monday, the school district will begin providing meals to it's students, and anyone under the age of 18, through July 31.
School officials say they plan to distribute well over 2,000 meals per day.
Meals will include breakfast and lunch items, and will be distributed through various school and community locations.
Distribution sites include:
Sites will be open from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and will be open Monday thru Thursday.