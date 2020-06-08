Gadsden County Schools begins providing summer meals

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 8, 2020

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Gadsden County School system is continuing to meet needs in the community.

On Monday, the school district will begin providing meals to it's students, and anyone under the age of 18, through July 31.

School officials say they plan to distribute well over 2,000 meals per day.

Meals will include breakfast and lunch items, and will be distributed through various school and community locations.

Distribution sites include:

Havana Magnet



West Gadsden Middle



George Munroe Elementary



Gadsden County High



Carter Parramore Academy



James A. Shanks Middle



Chattahoochee Elementary



Triple Oaks



Crossroad Academy



Flint Garden Apartment



Lamp Temple Working in the Earth Ministries



St. James MBC



St. Thomas Catholic



Church of Redeemed Believers



Old Jerusalem MBC



Tann Insurance Group



Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ (Scott Town)



St. Hebron MBC



St. Mark MBC



The Patio Park



Ferolito Recreation Center



Campbell-Kelly Park



Hillside Park

