Gadsden County Schools ending meal program after employee hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 15, 2020

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Gadsden County School District says they are ending their free meals program after an employee at Stewart Street Elementary School has been hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19.

Superintendent Roger Milton and the Gadsden County School Board say they value the safety and health of all of their employees and will end the meals beginning Thursday, April 16.

The district says the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Science is exploring methods of providing food to Gadsden County students and children. Officials say further information will be available in "the near future," via the district's website and Facebook page.