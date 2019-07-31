Gadsden County School’s gearing up for first ‘Stuff the Bus’ event.

By WCTV Eyewitness News

July 31, 2019

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- This Saturday is the chance for folks in Gadsden County to help ‘Stuff the Bus’ with school supplies.

For the first time, the school district is working with the Salvation Army to help prepare its students for a successful school year.

A district bus will be parked at the Walmart Shopping Plaza from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 3rd. That’s located at 1940 Pat Thomas Parkway in Quincy.

The goal, is to fill that bus with all sorts of school supplies to take the burden of kids and their families. Organizers say many people in the district have to decide between items like pens and paper, and putting food on the table.

For more information on how you can help, click here, or call search for Gadsden County Public Schools on Facebook.

