Gadsden County Schools receives 1,000 Chromebooks for students

April 14, 2020

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Home learning is made easier in Gadsden County with a gift of 1,000 Chromebooks.

The Gadsden County School District received 1,000 Chromebooks for students in the district who don't have computer access at home.

School officials say many districts requested help from Governor Ron DeSantis, as well as state education officials, as they put together a distance learning plan.

That help arrived on Friday in the form of 1,000 laptops. District Superintendent Roger Milton says they will be working with individual school administrators to identify students who need them, prioritizing those who don't have a computer at home.

"I firmly believe that all 1,000-plus will find a home as needed," Milton said. "We start elementary, middle and high school. Currently our seniors have been a priority in Gadsden, and all of them have access."

District officials say while remote learning can be a challenge for everyone, parents and school staff included, this resource will help students continue learning and be successful.

School staff are still working on getting the laptops equipped with all the programs student need for distance learning, but they expect to have them in their hands next week.

Superintendent Milton says families can contact their students' schools and teachers if they need help with computer access.

The Gadsden County School District says it is also working with internet providers in the area to make sure every home is able to get online.