Gadsden County Schools to restart meals for students

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 17, 2020

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Gadsden County Schools will once again provide meals for students in the district.

Superintendent Roger Milton confirmed Friday the district is partnering with Second Harvest of the Big Bend, as well as the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

GCS announced earlier this week they were suspending their School Food Service program after an employee at Stewart Street Middle School was hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.

Meals will be distributed Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of next week, beginning at 10 a.m.

Right now, a location has not been determined as to where distribution will take place.