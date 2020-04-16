Gadsden County Schools trying to find new options after meal program shut down

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Gadsden County employee at Stewart Street Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted the school district to shut down its School Food Service program.

The decision was made on Wednesday and went into effect immediately.

The program provided free breakfast and lunch for over 3,000 students.

Now, the district is looking for alternatives so the kids are still able to get free meals.

Sharen Polite, a Quincy resident, said it’s heartbreaking.

“That’s a lot of kids to go without a meal, especially when they been dependent on these meals for so long and now all of a sudden you just done dropped them. What are they supposed to do?” said Polite.

Superintendent of Gadsden County Schools, Roger Milton, said the decision was made for the safety and health of everyone.

“And we know that the needs for people meals for our students in Gadsden County is paramount but at the same time we do not want the employees that are working with extra fear on top of the fear that they already have,” said Milton.

State and local organizations are now stepping in to fill the demand which has drastically increased.

“I noticed last time we did this. Today, we had lines all the way down Highway 90,” said Heather Armstrong, Pastor of Holy Community Church.

Superintendent Milton said beginning Monday, April 20, Second Harvest of the Big Bend will provide meals for students in the school district.

Florida’s Department of Agriculture, Farm Share, and non-profit 4Roots were able to provide meals on Thursday at seven different locations.

No word yet if the distribution will continue on Friday, April 17.

