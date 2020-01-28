Gadsden County Sheriff given check by Sheriff's Association for deputy hurt in DUI crash

By  | 
Posted:

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
January 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Gadsden County Sheriff Morris A. Young received a check on behalf of Deputy Edward Campbell from the Florida Deputy Sheriff Association's Lend a Hand fund.

Deputy Campbell was involved in an accident last December and is currently recovering and expected to return home later this week.

37-year-old Harry Shoaff was arrested for his part in Campbell's accident and was charged with driving under the influence and causing bodily injury.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus