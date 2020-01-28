Gadsden County Sheriff given check by Sheriff's Association for deputy hurt in DUI crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Gadsden County Sheriff Morris A. Young received a check on behalf of Deputy Edward Campbell from the Florida Deputy Sheriff Association's Lend a Hand fund.

Deputy Campbell was involved in an accident last December and is currently recovering and expected to return home later this week.

37-year-old Harry Shoaff was arrested for his part in Campbell's accident and was charged with driving under the influence and causing bodily injury.