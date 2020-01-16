Gadsden County man arrested for sexually assaulting girl, deputies say

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a man for sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 12.

Moris Alberto Landeverde faces felony charges of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious behavior on a child under the age of 12.

The special victim's unit of the sheriff's office investigated the accusations against Landeverde and found probable cause for an arrest.

He is being held in the Gadsden County Jail.

