Gadsden County Sheriff's Office posts warning about work-from-home scam

By WCTV Eyewitness News

October 21, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Deputies in Gadsden County are posting a warning about a work-from-home scam.

GCSO initially made the post on Facebook. They described the scam and provided several ways to detect and avoid the fraudulent activities.

Deputies say these scammers will pose as employers claiming to have a position open that would allow candidates to work remotely, but they will instead facilitate acts that are often illegal.

The sheriff's office says this poses a risk to everyone because of the convenience of working from home. They say some people may be willing to "try" it, but not realize these scammers will make large purchases behind your back and request your credit card information.

One way to spot these scams is they may offer benefits that are "too good to be true." GCSO also says they may ask you to call a "1-800 number" for more information about the job, or ask you to pay a "startup" fee.

They also may ask potential "candidates" to move quickly to secure the position. Phrases like "Call Today," "Apply now," or "Make Money Fast" are often used.

Deputies also noted six red flags in determining if the call is a scam.

1) Cashing bad checks.

2) Return cash scheme.

3) Stuffing envelopes.

4) Entering data

5) Pyramid scheme

6) Sending packages

GCSO also gives out a list of precautions to take. They say you should reach out to friends, family, or colleagues. Deputies also recommend checking with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to verify the legitimacy of the posting.