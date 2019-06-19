Gadsden County among counties joining Florida Guardian Program

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 19, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Wednesday, the Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced Gadsden County as one of three new counties who will take part in the Guardian Program.

“Florida’s students and parents have rightfully demanded increased security measures, and this is another example of education leaders responding to the call," said Commissioner Corcoran. "There are cowards who prey on our schools, and with each new district who takes advantage of this opportunity to safeguard their students, the State of Florida is sending a message that we are united in protecting our state’s future generations.”

Gadsden County joins 32 other counties who are participating in the program, including Franklin, Lafayette, Suwannee and Taylor counties.