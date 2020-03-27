Gadsden County approves stay at home order

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 27, 2020

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A stay at home order is now in effect in Gadsden County.

On Friday the Gadsden County Board of Commissioners issued a stay at home executive order. This means that all places of public assembly are closing, such as pools, museums, internet cafes, and country and social clubs. Gatherings of more than ten people will not be allowed.

County residents are being asked to limit any outings to only essential activites, like going to the grocery store, gas station, taking care of family or seeing health care.

Officials say religious and funeral services can take place, as long as they follow CDC guidance of limiting attendance to fewer then ten people, and every one is separated by at least six feet.

The county is also enacting a curfew from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. That applies to pedestrians, as well as drivers.

County authorities say sheriff's officials will be out patroling to make sure residents are following the new rules. The order goes in to effect Friday, March 27.