Gadsden County authorities deem bridge on Juniper Creek Road unsafe

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 22, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office says they, along with the Gadsden County Public Works Department, have deemed the Juniper Creek Road bridge to be unsafe and has been shut down.

The county has posted detour signs in the area, and it suggests using Bainbridge Highway as an alternate route.

The county said after a bridge collapsed on Hutchinson Ferry Road on Wednesday, the Florida Department of Transportation inspected other bridges in the area. Engineers determined the Juniper Creek Road bridge needed immediate repairs.

The county told WCTV Friday that the Juniper Creek bridge was actually the next to be bid out for replacement. However, because of the closures, there is no time frame on when those repairs will happen.

Officials said the same thing about the repairs on the Hutchinson Ferry Road bridge. The county said they have done routine maintenance on all bridges and structures within their capability.

The county is also keeping note on what needs replacement or repair.

"They need to get at it because the longer they wait, the more inconvenient it is for everybody," Richard Langdon, who's lived in the area for 18 years, said.

The full message from the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office can be seen below.

"Bridge Safety Advisory!!!

The Gadsden County Public Works Department has worked closely with the Florida Department of Transportation today to ensure our bridges were safe. After a bridge failure they collaborated to recheck the other bridges in the county. The Department of Transportation has deemed the bridge on Juniper Creek Rd to be unsafe at this time and therefore shutting the bridge down.

Time frame for reopening is unknown at this time as the two agencies are working to ensure all bridges and roads are safe.

First Responders please make sure your staff is aware of the closure as timely response could be compromised by not taking the best route.

The State of Florida will be contacted to make sure the issue is expressed to the public.

As a courtesy to Director McNealy's who is assessing situation, I am passing this information on Road and

Bridge's behalf."