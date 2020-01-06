Gadsden County authorities on scene of attempted robbery in Greensboro

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 6, 2020

GREENSBORO, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of an attempted robbery in a residential area near First Baptist Church in Greensboro.

GCSO says the incident happened around 8 p.m.

Authorities say a male victim was beaten and received medical treatment on scene. Officials did not say if he has been taken to the hospital.

Deputies say, as of 10 p.m. on Monday night, a perimeter has been set up in the area and are awaiting a K9 unit from a neighboring agency.

Officials say there is no threat to the public.

