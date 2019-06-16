Gadsden County deputies search for wanted man

By WCTV Eyewitness News

June 16, 2019

GADSDEN CO., Fla. (WCTV) -- The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in locating 34-year-old Jasmine Jerome Washington.

Deputies say he is wanted for Felony Aggravated Battery with a firearm. GCSO saying the incident occurred within the county.

GCSO also says he was last seen driving a 2010 Grey Honda CR-V and are describing him to be around 5'11 and almost 150 pounds. They also say to use extreme caution because he may still be in possession of the gun used in his alleged offense.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, you're asked to call GCSO at 850-875-8825. You can also anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.