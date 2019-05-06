Gadsden County deputy helps rescue abandoned dog

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 6, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT, Fla. (WCTV) – A deputy with the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office helped rescue a dog that had been dumped on the side of the road.

The sheriff's office says it received an anonymous complaint last week about a dog that had been dropped out of a car on a road in Mount Pleasant. The caller was not able to provide many details on the suspect's vehicle.

Deputy Tiffany Parsons-Buckhalt contacted a local animal rescue about the abandoned dog. The rescue has agreed to foster the dog as it works to find a permanent home for the animal.