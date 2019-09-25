Gadsden County eligible for Rural Infrastructure Grant Fund

By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Governor DeSantis announces $5 million in awards has been made available for Gadsden county and five other panhandle counties. Those counties: Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington have until November 22, 2019 to apply for the funding.

The fund has been made available through the Florida legislature to help with Hurricane Michael recovery efforts.

DeSantis said in a press release, “This $5 million in awards will go a long way for these heavily impacted counties, and I applaud the Florida Legislature for their efforts and understanding of the needs of this area. We are dedicated to these rural communities and we will continue to help them rebuild stronger than before.”

Michael made landfall Oct. 10, 2018, in Florida as a powerful Category 4 storm before carving a path of destruction across southern Georgia.

The full press release and a link to apply for the funding can be found here.

