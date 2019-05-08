Gadsden County hurricane victims hoping relief funding comes to Big Bend

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 8, 2019

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- People impacted by Hurricane Michael in Gadsden County are eager to hear what President Donald Trump has to say as he rallies in Panama City Beach on Wednesday, crossing their fingers they'll be included in a relief package.

Even though it's been about seven months since Michael, people in Chattahoochee say dealing with the aftermath is still an everyday struggle. And part of that struggle is the need for assistance.

Many people are still trying to figure out how to repair their homes.

Hurricane victims say they hope federal funding will be distributed to the area.

People like Tia Baker say it's needed. She's in the process of moving into a house because the apartment complex she lived in has to be torn down due to severe storm damage.

"To everybody that's struggling and having hard times, even people that's working for the state and the government," Baker said. "They need assistance, too. Hard workers, mainly, as myself."

There has been a lot done but residents say a lot more still needs to be done.

A bulk of the remaining work requires money, which many in the area don't have.