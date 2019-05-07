Gadsden County inmates learning life skill with help from local congregation

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Karrie Sellers says she's never touched a sewing machine before. But, in just one day, she's sewn a gift for her mother.

She won't be able to give it to her in person for Mother's Day, so she mailed it off form the Gadsden County Jail.

"It makes me feel awful," Sellers said. "But, it makes me feel better that I made that for her."

The jail has partnered with First Presbyterian Church to teach inmates how to sew.

"It's very fulfilling to have them know that they've done something that they can be proud of and that they've accomplished a goal," said Lisa Wilder, a First Presbyterian Church volunteer.

"See all that," said inmate Amanda Harden, "Looks like you just bought it out at the store. I'm amazed, very happy. I made my own pillow. I bet my mom would love this."

Deneia Belford says not only is she learning a brand new skill, but it's helping with her personal growth.

"I've gotten into a couple of fights while I was in here, but I've calmed down a little bit," Belford said. "When I'm sewing, I'm not thinking about fighting. I'm focused."

"I love it," said Shawna Stuller. "It gives us an opportunity to get out [of] the dorm to accomplish new things and new goals."

Demetria Andrews added, "I love doing it because I used to see my grandma doing it, but she did it the old fashioned way."

Major Robert Barkley, Gadsen County Chief of Corrections, says programs like this lowers the recidivism rate, pointing out that Gadsden County Jail has gone from 200 inmates last year to 123.

"If we get them out of here, they'll find something to do to make money, most likely won't return," he said. "That's our goal."

