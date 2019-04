By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness News

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Gadsden County High School named Steve Cherry as their new head boy's basketball coach on Monday.

Cherry has spent several years coaching in Tallahassee.

Cherry played for TCC from 2002/03 and was a Fist Team All-Panhandle Conference Players with the Eagles.

He returned to TCC in 2012 to serve as an assistant coach.

The Byron, Georgia takes over a Jaguars team that went 17-11 last season.