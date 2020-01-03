Gadsden County officials looking for suspect in aggravated battery

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 3, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for 41-year-old Larry Jakes in connection to an aggravated battery that happened on December 31 that has put the victim in the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Officials say Jakes battered a female victim, who is currently in critical condition.

Authorities describe Jakes as a 6'2", 220 pound black male and say he is known to visit Tallahassee, Havana, Cairo and Bainbridge.

Anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of Larry Jakes please call the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 627-9233 or Big Bend CRIMESTOPPERS at (850) 574-TIPS.