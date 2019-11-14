Gadsden County officials say re-entry programs to thank for low capacity

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 14, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Gadsden County Jail is touting good news Thursday as officials say, for the first time in history, the jail has remained under capacity.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office says this is due, in part, to the county's reduced recidivism rate.

The capacity at the Gadsden County Jail is currently at 126 inmates, which officials say is a big deal because, historically, it's been overcrowded.

Sometimes, going up to more than 250 inmates at one time.

Jail administrators say re-entry programs at the jail have made a major difference. The programs provide life skills for inmates, giving them more and better opportunities once they're released and decreasing their chances of coming back behind bars.

Inmate Cody Johnson says the programs have changed his life and his future.

“I'm one step ahead right now. I'm just ready to go on so I can pursue things that my teachers and staff here, I can come up with all my goals and plans and my main focus is to get my education,” he said.

Some of the programs include a daily bible study, sewing and knitting classes, educational classes such as the G.E.D. program and much more.

Johnson says he's one of the top students in the G.E.D. program.