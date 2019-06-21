Gadsden County pastor arrested on sexual molestation charges

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 21, 2019

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office says a local pastor, who also works in the Gadsden County School District, has been arrested and charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child.

GCSO says after an investigation into the allegation of inappropriate behavior, a probable cause affidavit was submitted to the State Attorney's Office and a warrant was issued for the arrest of 60-year-old Arthur Louis Ivey.

Officials say Ivey was booked and is being held in the Gadsden County Jail with no bond.