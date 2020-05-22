Gadsden County reinstates mandatory mask-wearing order

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 22, 2020

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners has voted to reinstate a county-wide mandatory order requiring people to wear face masks while out in public.

The 3-2 vote came after an during an emergency meeting on Friday.

Quincy Mayor Keith Dowdell called for the meeting after county commissioners rescinded the mandatory order on Friday, May 16.

On Thursday, Mayor Dowdell encouraged the Quincy community to continue wearing masks while out in public.

The emergency meeting was broadcast live on the county's Facebook page. You can watch the meeting below.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.