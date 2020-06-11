Gadsden County removes Confederate statue in Quincy

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 11, 2020

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners voted Thursday to remove the Confederate statue from the grounds of the county courthouse in Quincy.

Less than 30 minutes after the county commissioners voted, a crew was on scene to remove the statue from the area. Dozens of residents gathered around the county courthouse.

Some said they are relieved it's now gone.

"It just felt like a weight was being lifted in a sense, and that maybe some better spirits will flow around this place" attorney Charles Gee said.

"Well, as a black person, I fell elated simply because now we can move on," County Commissioner Brenda Holt said.

Others, like Samuel Hood, feel the statue represents this community's history.

"I fell a struggle that came through in our lifetime," Hood said. "I feel people were fighting for different reasons, for their livelihood."

Hood said he believes the statue should've stayed.

"Let this statue stand," he said. "There is no need to drag us through this anymore. What we believe in is unity and peace."

HAPPENING NOW: Less than 30 mins after Gadsden Coutny Commissioners voted to remove this confederate statue today, crews are in front of the County Courthouse to take it down. @WCTV pic.twitter.com/Oo8GjUShU1 — Brandon Spencer (@BSpencerWCTV) June 11, 2020

But with many residents expressing their discomfort with the statue, the county commission felt it needed to be removed right away.

“And the history of it has been so offensive to so many people that we want to make sure that it is taken away in a timely manner, and we get the opportunity to start healing in the face of this,” Holt said.

Gee said he was proud of how this community was able to come together.

“Today what we saw was the power of unification in this county," he said. "When we come together and say we demand that this county moves in this direction.”

Commissioner Holt tells WCTV the statue will be in a secure location until the county finds it a new home.

30 minutes later, this is all that is left of the statue. One more piece left to be removed from in front of the Gadsden County Courthouse. Dozens of people gathering to watch. pic.twitter.com/1Lu3bqhyyf — Brandon Spencer (@BSpencerWCTV) June 11, 2020

