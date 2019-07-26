Gadsden County residents frustrated with road conditions on Juniper Creek Road

By: Richie Pergolizzi | WCTV Eyewitness News

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Potholes and gravel patches are leaving the west Gadsden County community upset.

When driving down Juniper Creek Road, at first the ride feels smooth but then, as you get about halfway down, a different situation unfolds: Your car begins to drive over gravel.

Multiple parts of the road are left exposed with potholes and gravel.

The county says it's due to Hurricane Michael and the recent heavy traffic from debris cleanup trucks.

People who live along this stretch in western Gadsden County and drive the road daily are frustrated.

Gadsden County Public Works has been patching the road, but residents say these temporary fixes aren't good enough.

