Gadsden County residents voice safety concerns about Florida State Hospital

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 9, 2020

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- More fear and confusion is spreading throughout Gadsden County about how Florida State Hospital is handling the coronavirus, and how it's protecting workers.

The Department of Children and Families says it's working to confirm reports that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. But the NAACP Gadsden County Branch says there are more people impacted by the virus.

Community members are saying they're worried about the health and safety of workers at the hospital. They're scared of unsafe working conditions related to COVID-19, and because of that, the virus could spread throughout the county.

The NAACP says Gadsden County does not have the resources to handle an outbreak, and the hospital doesn't have the equipment to protect its workers.

The organization is calling for state agencies to step in to keep the community safe.

"I've had grandmothers, mothers and also other staff members... They call me, they say this is an unsafe situations, we need help and they are scared," said President Sam Palmer. "My main purpose is really to make sure the NAACP protect, or try to protect people. Their health, safety and their welfare, which is a civil rights issue."

Cindy Glass is the owner of a long time local business owner, and a former employee of the state hospital. She says the community wants answers and transparency from hospital officials, saying these workers don't deserve to have afraid for their safety.

"I can't even imagine when I lay down at night and try to sleep, there's just so many things that go through my mind," Glass said. "It's very disheartening to see people that you care about and people that you've loved after all these years, and they're scared, they're afraid."

Community members say they just want to know more about what's happening at the hospital, because the lack of transparency is causing more fear to spread throughout the community.

We asked the Department of Children and Families for comment on coronavirus cases at the hospital for safety concerns from community members. Officials sent a statement saying the hospital has suspended admissions through the rest of the month. They say visitation has been suspended, the hospital is limited to one entrance, and screening protocols are now in place to identify coronavirus symptoms.

